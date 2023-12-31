Customs seizes smuggled cellphones at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs officials deputed at Jinnah International airport Karachi foiled the smuggling of cellular phones worth millions of rupees on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesman for Customs, officials deployed at the International Departure were busy checking passengers coming from a foreign origin.

During the process, the staff screened the luggage of a female passenger who landed at the Karachi airport from Sharjah, UAE.

The spokesman added that when the officials checked his luggage they found 23 smartphones worth over Rs9 million.

A case has been registered against the passenger as he failed to produce tax details to the customs staff.

In a similar action, customs officials foiled a smuggling bid worth around Rs8 million from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and nabbed a passenger travelling from the United States.

According to a deputy collector of Customs, a passenger travelled from the United States via a private airline carrying smuggled goods worth Rs8 million. “The products carried by the passenger included cosmetics, garments, and other expensive items,” he said.

The official further said that 54 expensive perfumes, 126 cosmetics powder, over 12 lotions, 290 shirts and T-shirts and other materials.