Customs seizes smuggled goods worth million in Karachi

KARACHI: The Customs and Rangers officials on Sunday conducted a joint operation at Yusuf Goth Terminal and recovered smuggled items worth millions of rupees in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The law enforcers in the operation intercepted 11 trucks that recently arrived from Quetta and confiscated smuggled items estimated to be worth millions of rupees.

The smuggled goods, carefully concealed within the cargo of the intercepted trucks, included a variety of items such as plastic granules, chocolates, powdered milk, juices, and other smuggled items.

Earlier, Karachi police claimed to have arrested four individuals allegedly involved in the smuggling of non-custom paid diesel from the Manghopir area.

According to the details, the police after arresting four individuals, confiscated two trucks carrying more than 1,900 litre of Irani Diesel.

The police stated that a case had been registered against the arrested individuals, identified as Asghar, Fida Hussain, Barsat, and Abdul Qadir.

The police officials stated that the alleged culprits were smuggling Irani Diesel in the guise of transporting vegetables in the metropolis.