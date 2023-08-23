Karachi police foil smuggling attempt, recover non-custom goods

KARACHI: In a significant crackdown, the Medina Colony Police in Karachi successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of non-customs goods worth millions, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The operation, which took place on the Hub River Road, led to the arrest of a suspect involved in the smuggling operation and the recovery of 170 bags of illicit merchandise.

The seized goods, found concealed within a passenger bus arriving from Quetta, included a variety of items including 10 cartons of cigarettes, 10 boxes of chocolates, 20 cartons of milk, and 45 bundles of gas pipes.

Local law enforcement officials acted swiftly, taking the suspect into custody and registering a case against them at the Medina Colony police station.

Earlier to this, Pakistan customs intelligence foiled an attempt to smuggle chalia (betel nuts) worth millions in an operation on Northern Bypass, Karachi.

As per details, the anti-smuggling team of Pakistan customs in an intelligence-based operation stopped a dumper on the northern bypass of Karachi.

The customs officials said several other cars were with the dumper in the convoy and the dangerous drug chalia (betel nuts) was hidden in the stones.

The customs officials also confiscated four non-custom paid vehicles. The vehicles and chalia (betel nuts) are worth Rs 55 million.