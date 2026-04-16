CVS distribution center workers plan to go on strike

More than 500 CVS Health drivers and warehouse workers at the healthcare conglomerate’s Fredericksburg, Virginia distribution ​center have voted to authorize a strike on ‌May 1, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Thursday.

The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 592, are demanding a fair agreement and rejecting ​the healthcare conglomerate’s concessionary demands, the union said.

“If ​CVS keeps pushing concessions and refusing to take bargaining ⁠seriously, we will be forced on the picket line ​May 1,” said Chris Donald, a 38-year-old warehouse worker and ​member of Local 592.

Teamsters said CVS is demanding cuts to affordable health care and other core benefits.

“CVS is choosing greed over its workforce. ​We will not accept a concessionary contract and we will ​fight to protect every benefit our members have earned,” said Jim Smith, ‌president ⁠of Teamsters Local 592.

The group of workers supplies CVS stores across the Mid-Atlantic, including Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, and a strike would disrupt operations across the region, Local 592 ​said.

Meanwhile, CVS told Reuters ​a strike ⁠is not imminent and that it is in active discussions with the union.

The healthcare company ​said it is confident it can “reach an agreement that ​supports ⁠workplace safety and competitive wages and benefits.”

CVS added it has contingency plans to ensure its stores and pharmacies continue to receive shipments, saying it can ⁠work ​quickly to replenish impacted products if ​there is a disruption.

Teamsters did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for ​comment.