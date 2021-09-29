Cyclone ‘Gulab’: CAA issues alert for Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Wednesday issued an alert for Jinnah International Airport after rain forecast in Karachi due to cyclone storm ‘Gulab’, ARY News reported.

The CAA has directed for taking steps to address an emergency situation and to tackle the strong winds during the tropical cyclone.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures during the forecast period,” reads the circular issued by the aviation authority.

The CAA has issued instructions for adding surplus weight with fixed-wing small aircraft and rotary wing (helicopters), Airport Manager Imran Khan said.

The electrical department has been ordered to repair broken wires ahead of the bad weather and to keep the beacon lights at the airport’s control tower and other high-rise buildings in good shape.

Earlier today, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh has asked the district administrations across the province to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives and damage to property during torrential rains predicted by PMD for next couple of days in Karachi and other Sindh cities.

In a letter addressed to the deputy commissioners, the authority said that Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted torrential rains and a tropical cyclone in Karachi and other districts of the province from tomorrow (Thursday).

According to an alert issued by the Met Office, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Dadu districts of the province could witness a heavy spell of rain during the next three days starting from September 30 to October 02.