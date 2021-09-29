PDMA calls for safety measures in view of Karachi rain forecast

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh has asked the district administrations across the province to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives and damage to property during torrential rains predicted by PMD for next couple of days in Karachi and other Sindh cities, ARY News reported.

In a letter addressed to the deputy commissioners, the authority said that Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted torrential rains and a tropical cyclone in Karachi and other districts of the province from tomorrow (Thursday).

It said that under the influence of this system, rain, dust/thunderstorms accompanied with strong winds were expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan and Kohat divisions from Thursday to Sunday.

It asked concerned officials to take measures against urban flooding threat during the fresh monsoon spell under cyclone Gulab.

According to an alert issued by the Met Office, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Dadu districts of the province could witness a heavy spell of rain during the next three days starting from September 30 to October 02.

There are chances of urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, the met office said.

The PMD said that the heavy rainfall in mainly coastal areas of the Sindh province would be caused by low air pressure in the south of India’s Gujrat.

The met office has also warned fishermen from going into deep waters until October 03 saying that sea conditions would remain rough during the period.