Cyclone Gulab: Met department issues fresh alert for Pakistan’s coastal areas

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday issued a fresh alert as the deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclone ‘Gulab’, ARY News reported.

According to Met Office, cyclone ‘Gulab’ is 2,325 km away from Karachi.

The PMD has clarified that there is no threat from cyclone ‘Gulab’ to any coastal area of Pakistan.

Due to the cyclone, rains are expected in the southern parts of Pakistan, including Karachi.

According to foreign media reports, the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclone ‘Gulab’ and an ”orange” alert has been issued for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

Cyclone ‘Gulab’, as named by Pakistan, lay centered about 370 km east-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 440 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and it moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7 kmph in the last six hours.

This is the third cyclone of 2021 after Tauktae and Yaas that had formed in May this year.