Cyclone threat: Schools in Sindh to remain closed tomorrow

KARACHI: The Sindh Education and Literacy Department announced that all private and Govt schools, colleges would remain closed across the province tomorrow (Friday) amid the cyclone threat, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

Earlier, all Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association announced that private schools and colleges would remain closed in the “districts affected by the rain” on Friday.

Chairman All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association (ASPSCA) Syed Tariq Shah made the announcement on Thursday amid the cyclone threat.

He said the decision was made after parents expressed concerns over reports of possible urban flooding in Karachi and other Sindh cities.

Met department issues warning

The Pakistan Meteorological Department in its fresh alert issued on Thursday evening said that the depression over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved west-northwestward at a speed of 20km/hr during last 12 hours and has further intensified.

The Met Office, in the latest advisory, said that “the depression over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved west-northwestward at a speed of 20km/h during last 12 hours, and now lies at latitude 23.0N and longitude 67.8E, at a distance of about 240km east-southeast of Karachi”.

The Met Office further stated that it is at a distance of 200km from Thatta and 410km from Ormara.

“The system is likely to strengthen further into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12-18 hours and move west-northwestwards.

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur & Ghotki districts from tonight 30 Sep (Thursday) to 2nd Oct (Saturday), said PMD.