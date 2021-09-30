Live weather updates: Tropical cyclone 240km away from Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department in its fresh alert issued on Thursday evening said that the depression over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved west-northwestward at a speed of 20km/hr during last 12 hours and has further intensified, ARY News reported.

The Met Office, in the latest advisory, said that “the depression over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved west-northwestward at a speed of 20km/h during last 12 hours, and now lies at latitude 23.0N and longitude 67.8E, at a distance of about 240km east-southeast of Karachi”.

The Met Office further stated that it is at a distance of 200km from Thatta and 410km from Ormara.

“The system is likely to strengthen further into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12-18 hours and move west-northwestwards.

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur & Ghotki districts from tonight 30 Sep (Thursday) to 2nd Oct (Saturday), said PMD.

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, are likely in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till 3 Oct (Sunday).

Possible impacts

Sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with high surge at times till Oct 3 (Sunday).

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from 30 September (Thursday) to 3 October (Sunday).

Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaeed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat & Jiwani.

Windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures.

Commissioner order removal of billboards

Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh has alerted all concerned departments in view of the developing Cyclone Gulab/Shaheen and directed to remove all billboards from the city.

A meeting regarding the cyclone was held under the chairmanship of the Karachi Commissioner. The commissioner directed that all signboards on buildings and rooftops be immediately removed.

He ordered that all deputy commissioners must remain active in their respective areas and do safety measures in view of the rain forecast and as showers begin in several areas of the metropolis.

SSU’s flooding team deployed at Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi

SSU’s Urban Flooding Rescue Unit (UFRU) has been deployed at Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi to deal with emergency in view of heavy rainfall forecast in the city.

SSU’s UFRU is a 24/7 service where the police boats will rescue people in case of any flooding during the rains.

Saeed Ghani visits district East areas

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani visited different areas of Karachi’ East district to review the safety measures in view of expected heavy rainfall in the port city under influence of cyclonic storm Gulab.

CM Murad assigns tasks to ministers

The chief minister’s spokesperson said Minister of Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla has been tasked to monitor the situation in Karachi’s District South while Minister of Labour, Information and Human Resources Saeed Ghani will do the same for Karachi’s District East.

Special Assistant to the CM on Inter-Provincial Coordination Taimur Talpur has been assigned to monitor the rain situation in Korangi, Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza will do the same for Karachi’s District Central while Minister for Zakat and Ushr Sajid Jokhio for District Malir.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Political Affairs Waqar Mehdi and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Katchi Abadi/Human Settlements Liaquat Askani has been assigned to monitor the rain situation in Karachi District West and Kaemari, respectively.

