Cypher case record handed over to PTI chief’s counsel

ISLAMABAD: The record of cypher case has been handed over to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s legal team, ARY News reported.

As per details, the record of cypher case and the details of remand of PTI chief were handed over to the former prime minister’s legal team.

The counsel of PTI premiere had moved the court for the record of cypher case. Thecourt accepted the plea and the record was given to legal team which PTI chief’s lawyer Khalid Yousaf confirmed later.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) earlier rejected the transfer of cypher case hearing against the former prime minister to Attock jail. The party spokesperson said that PTI urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the human rights violation.

Read more: Cypher case against PTI chief to be heard in Attock jail

The hearing of cypher case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was shifted to the Attock jail. The notification issued by the law ministry stated that the ministry permitted the hearing of cypher case against the former prime minister in Attock jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special court in Islamabad ordered Attock Jail authorities — where the former premier is incarcerated — to keep the PTI chairman in judicial lockup in cypher case.

The order comes hours after IHC suspended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case.

The special court ordered jail authorities to produce Imran Khan on Aug 30 in connection with the cypher case.

Cypher case

Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Azam Khan, who had earlier been “missing” since months, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.