Cypher ‘stolen’ from PM Office, federal cabinet told

ISLAMABAD: The cypher or diplomatic cable was ‘stolen’ from Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office and its copy went missing from the PMO’s record, officials told the federal cabinet members Friday.

The revelations were made in a briefing during the federal cabinet meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif today. The cabinet members took important decisions regarding the audio leaks related to the cypher.

A special committee has been constituted to probe into audio leaks. The National Security Committee (NSC) backed the decision of launching a thorough probe into the audio leaks.

The cabinet members said that the leaked audio clips exposed the criminal conspiracy of the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

It was revealed that the said cypher was ‘stolen’ from the PMO and its copy was removed from the records. The federal cabinet members expressed serious concerns over the ‘theft of cypher’ from the Prime Minister’s Office.

They said that the national interests were compromised for political gains by the previous PTI government by fabricating the contents of the diplomatic cable. “The cypher was stolen after fabrication, fraud and forgery. A serious violation of the oath, relevant regulations and Official Secrets Act was made and an unforgivable crime was committed against the state.”

They recommended ascertaining the responsible persons and imposing strict penalties in accordance with the law. The members said that the cypher’s copy was a classified document of the PMO as per law.

The federal cabinet decided to take legal action against the former prime minister, ex-principal secretary and former ministers.

The cabinet members also condemned the harassment incidents of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in London.

Smart tabs purchases

The federal government has taken a major step to prevent sensitive data theft as 150 new smart tabs will be purchased to improve the security of the cabinet portal.

Progress was made in enhancing the data security of state affairs following the leaking of sensitive audio clips of public office holders.

Sources told ARY News that 150 smart tabs purchased for the cabinet members by the previous government were declared unsecure and the government will purchase 150 new smart tabs for increasing the security of the cabinet portal.

The new smart tabs will be purchased for lawmakers, secretaries, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and staffers of the Cabinet Division. The federal authorities have suggested to purchase the new tabs after easing the imports of machinery and tech equipment, sources added.

The summary for the purchases of new tabs is likely to be presented before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) today. It is pertinent to mention here that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had initiated the automation of cabinet proceedings.

