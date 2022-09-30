Smart tabs: Govt takes major step to prevent sensitive data theft

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has taken a major step to prevent sensitive data theft as 150 new smart tabs will be purchased to improve the security of the cabinet portal, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Progress was made in enhancing the data security of state affairs following the leaking of sensitive audio clips of public office holders.

Sources told ARY News that 150 smart tabs purchased for the cabinet members by the previous government were declared unsecure and the government will purchase 150 new smart tabs for increasing the security of the cabinet portal.

READ: CYPHER ISSUE: ANOTHER ALLEGED AUDIO LEAK OF IMRAN KHAN SURFACES

The new smart tabs will be purchased for lawmakers, secretaries, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and staffers of the Cabinet Division. The federal authorities have suggested to purchase the new tabs after easing the imports of machinery and tech equipment, sources added.

The summary for the purchases of new tabs is likely to be presented before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) today. It is pertinent to mention here that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had initiated the automation of cabinet proceedings.

The development comes after several audio recordings from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) featuring candid conversations between key government figures surfaced on social media.

READ: IMRAN KHAN CLAIMS ‘AUDIO LEAK’ DAMAGED SHEHBAZ SHARIF INSTEAD OF HIM

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the surfacing of audio leaks of conversations between key government figures a “serious security lapse” and announced the formation of a high-level committee to probe the matter.

On Wednesday, the National Security Committee (NSC) approved the constitution of a high-powered committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the audio leaks featuring candid conversations between key government figures.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the meeting also decided to prepare a “Legal Framework” about cyber-security and directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to prepare legal framework.

Comments