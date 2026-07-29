D.C. United acquire Japan's Kimito Nono

D.C. United announced the acquisition of Japanese defender/midfielder Kimito Nono on Wednesday.

Nono, 24, ​arrives from the Kashima Antlers of ‌Japan’s top-flight J1 League and is signed through 2028-29 with an option for 2029-30. He ​will occupy an international roster slot.

“Kimito ​has been an outstanding player for ⁠Kashima Antlers the past couple of ​seasons and has established himself as one ​of the best right-sided players in the J League,” said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United’s managing ​director of soccer operations.

“He plays both ​right back and right midfield, and that versatility is ‌something ⁠we value highly. He combines defensive reliability with exceptional attacking instincts. We are excited to welcome him to our club ​and look ​forward ⁠to seeing the impact he will make on the field.”

Nono recorded ​13 goals and three assists ​in ⁠87 appearances across all competitions over the past three seasons with the Kashima Antlers. ⁠He ​made the league’s Best ​XI in 2024 and helped the team win the ​J1 League title in 2025.