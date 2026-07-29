D.C. United acquire Japan's Kimito Nono
- By Reuters -
- Jul 29, 2026
D.C. United announced the acquisition of Japanese defender/midfielder Kimito Nono on Wednesday.
Nono, 24, arrives from the Kashima Antlers of Japan’s top-flight J1 League and is signed through 2028-29 with an option for 2029-30. He will occupy an international roster slot.
“Kimito has been an outstanding player for Kashima Antlers the past couple of seasons and has established himself as one of the best right-sided players in the J League,” said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United’s managing director of soccer operations.
“He plays both right back and right midfield, and that versatility is something we value highly. He combines defensive reliability with exceptional attacking instincts. We are excited to welcome him to our club and look forward to seeing the impact he will make on the field.”
Nono recorded 13 goals and three assists in 87 appearances across all competitions over the past three seasons with the Kashima Antlers. He made the league’s Best XI in 2024 and helped the team win the J1 League title in 2025.