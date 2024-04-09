PM Shehbaz Sharif announces expansion of Daanish school system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has announced the expansion of Daanish school system to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with the inspection of the construction site of the Daanish School in Islamabad.

PM Sharif said being the Punjab chief minister, he laid the foundation of Daanish Schools in the province to impart quality education to the students, particularly in remote and backward areas.

He said thousands of students are now rendering their services and highlighting the name of the country after completing their education from these schools.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his regret that nearly 260 million children are out of schools today. However, he expressed the government’s resolve to get these children enrolled into schools.

He said the government will also provide and ensure complete funding for construction of Daanish Schools in other provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The premier assured making all-out efforts on an emergency basis for the promotion of education in the country particularly in far-flung areas.

He announced that the Daanish School in Islamabad will be constructed on thirty acres of land and will be equipped with all modern equipment and facilities.

The PM also directed the Secretary of Education to complete this project within six months instead of two years.