‘Sound pollution’: Prakash Raj criticizes ‘Pathaan’ boycott campaign

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Bollywood movie ‘Pathaan‘ is on a roll as the Bollywood star became highest grossing Hindi film worldwide.

The film has grossed more than INR811 crore worldwide within 12 days, overcoming star-studded flicks ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ and ‘Dangal’.

It is pertinent to mention that religious and social groups had called for a ban on the film because of hurting religious sentiments. Despite the hostility, it set a domestic and worldwide box office record.

Indian actor Prakash Raj, who starred in superhit films ‘Dabangg 2‘ and ‘Wanted‘, lashed out against those advocating the ban.

Prakash Raj, speaking at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala, said those asking for the ban are like dogs who can only bark.

“They wanted to ban Pathaan,” he said. “It’s going (INR)700 crores. These idiots, who wanted to ban Pathaan, did not run Modi’s film for 30 crores. They are just barking, they don’t bite. Don’t worry. Sound pollution!”

Prakash Raj talks about #Pathaan being a blockbuster and has some words for the boycott gang 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5vLWHuav46 — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas2) February 5, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Salman Khan’s cameo in the film played a huge role in its box office collection.

The ‘Dilwale’ star said that it was great working with the ‘Dabangg’ actor.

“I know it was a long wait for fans to see us like this on screen and I’m glad that we have delivered a film that they are thoroughly enjoying. Besides this it’s too much fun with Bhai on sets,” Shah Rukh Khan said.

He added: “I had missed being with him on screen so it all turned out as it should…and that Tiger scarf I am keeping as a momento!!”

