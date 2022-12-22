‘Pathaan’: Extremist seer threatens to burn Shah Rukh Khan alive

The controversy surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Bollywood film “Pathaan” seems to have intensified as a Hindu extremist has threatened he would burn the prolific actor alive.

The controversy started when the video of the song “Besharam Rang” was released. In the video, Deepika Padukone was wearing a saffron-coloured bikini.

The social and religious groups claimed that the costume had hurt religious sentiments. Then, everything dissolved into chaos as the religious leaders, politicians and lawyers called for the film to be banned.

An Indian news agency reported that the Mahant of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi Raju Das had urged the people to burn cinemas that screen “Pathaan“.

“I appeal to people to boycott the film and burn the theatres wherever the movie will be screened,” he said as quoted in the report. “The makers of the film should also be treated in the same manner.”

In the latest development, an Ayodhya-based seer Paramhans Acharya has issued a death threat to the “Chak De India” star.

The extremist seer said his people are protesting against the film continuously. He added he would skin Shah Rukh Khan before burning the actor alive.

“Pathaan” will release on January 25 next year. It will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s full-fledged return to the screen after four years.

Siddharth Anand has written and directed the film. Shridhar Raghavan has penned the screenplay and Abbas Tyrewala wrote the dialogues.

