Dacoit gang involved in over 50 street crimes busted in Karachi

KARACHI: A three-member dacoit gang involved in more than 50 street crimes was busted by Karachi police on Sunday, ARY News reported.

A raiding team comprising Landhi police officials arrested the three-member dacoit gang that was involved in over 50 street crimes in Korangi, Landhi, Malir and Malir River areas of Karachi.

Police told the media that the gang used to target motorcyclists in the Landhi 89 area. CCTV footage of the gang’s robberies also went viral on social media.

A Landhi police technical team arrested the gang members after tracing their mobile phones. Three pistols and snatched mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

Earlier in the month, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) apprehended a wanted criminal linked to the Lyari gang war, associated with Uzair Baloch’s group.

The operation, conducted near Napier Road in Karachi, led to the arrest of the wanted individual along with the recovery of a hand grenade.

The accused has been identified as Wazir, alias Wazira, as confirmed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz.

Wazir had been on the radar of law enforcement agencies for his alleged involvement in a series of grave offenses, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

According to SSP Arif Aziz, the accused faced charges in multiple cases from the Napier Police Station jurisdiction alone, a testament to the extent of his criminal activities.

Sources indicate that the arrested individual was linked to at least five serious cases in the Napier Police Station records. However, his criminal footprint extends far wider, with more than nine cases registered against him across various police stations throughout the city.