Dacoit shot dead in alleged police encounter in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: A dacoit was shot dead in an alleged police encounter in Khairpur, while three of his accomplices fled away on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the encounter took place in the limits of Ranipur police station, where dacoits and police exchanged fire.

In retaliatory fire, an alleged dacoit was shot dead, while three of his accomplices fled away. The killed ‘dacoit’ was identified as Shahnawaz Sahito. The unlicenced weapon was also confiscated from his custody.

The police said that Shahnawaz Sahito was wanted in many heinous cases.

In a separate alleged police encounter in the month of April, two dacoits were killed in an encounter with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi in Karachi.

Rescue sources said that two dacoits were killed in an alleged gun battle with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi, whereas, a citizen also sustained injuries from the firing of the alleged criminals. The citizen was immediately shifted to the hospital.

It emerged that the dacoits tried to flee after looting a citizen who came out of an ATM after withdrawing cash. A police patrolling party reached the scene and opened fire on the criminals.

