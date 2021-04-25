Video shows Karachi family looted in broad daylight outside shopping mall

KARACHI: A family in Karachi was looted at gunpoint by armed men in a broad daylight as they disembarked from their vehicle outside a shopping mall in the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood, ARY NEWS reported.

The video of the entire robbery bid was caught on camera, showing how two armed men deprived a family of their belongings in broad daylight.

The incident occurred at around 7:00 pm and shows how two men intercepted a vehicle soon after it was parked outside a shopping mall in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The armed men wearing facemasks approached the driving side as other occupants of the vehicle could be seen disembarking the vehicle and moving towards the mall.

One of the armed men could be seen pointing a gun at the driver and collecting valuables from him and later approaching other family members and searching the vehicle for valuables as his other accomplice could be seen roaming behind with a gun in his hand.

They later sped away on a motorcycle.

The incidents of street crime have witnessed a surge in the city in the wake of families going out for Eid shopping.

In another unique robbery ahead of Eid in Karachi yesterday, a couple of robbers stole dresses worth millions from a boutique located in Karachi’s Defence area.

According to details, the suspects came in a black car and stole outfits worth Rs1.2 million by breaking the padlock of the boutique and entering.

CCTV footage of the incident has also been obtained by ARY News in which the suspects can be seen stealing the dresses from a boutique located in Karachi’s Khayaban Bukhari, Defence area.

A case was registered but no arrest has been made so far.

