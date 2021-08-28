Suspected dacoit tortured to death in Karachi

KARACHI: A suspected dacoit was caught and tortured to death by local residents in Malir, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per rescue sources, the outrageous crowd tortured the alleged dacoit to death at Jinnah Square in Malir, while his accomplice was tortured.

The body and the injured dacoit were moved to Jinnah Hospital. The identity of the dacoits remained could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Earlier this year, two dacoits were killed another was taken into custody in injured condition after an alleged police encounter in the port city.

According to police, the encounter took place near Malir-15. The dacoits who were travelling in a car were asked to stop in PECHS Society, but they ran away.

The police party chased the dacoits and intercepted them at the U-turn near Malir 15.

