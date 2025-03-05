Dacoits abduct three sui gas workers in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: Three sui Gas employees have been abducted by armed bandits in the B-Section Thull police station limits near Nasir Shakh, Jacobabad. ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The kidnapped individuals have been identified as Zahid Hussain Abro, Engineer Abdul Qayyum, and Guard Asghar Noonari. The incident occurred while the team was inspecting a gas valve in the area.

The police revealed that the armed bandits left behind the vehicle and its driver at the scene of the crime.

Efforts are underway to trace and recover the hostages, with law enforcement agencies actively investigating the matter.

Authorities have urged enhanced security protocols for field teams operating in high-risk areas to prevent such incidents in the future.

It is to be noted that Jacobabad and its surrounding areas have been witnessing a surge in criminal activities, particularly kidnappings for ransom, with professionals and public sector employees often being the primary targets.

This alarming trend has heightened concerns about the safety of workers, especially those operating in remote locations.

Earlier, an explosion in tehsil Naal of Khuzdar, Balochistan, left at least four people dead and five others injured.

Police reported that a vehicle parked near the site of the explosion caught fire shortly after the incident. The injured and deceased were promptly transported to Naal Hospital for treatment and identification.

Earlier on the same day, Pakistan’s security forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The military’s public relations wing revealed that 16 Khawarij militants, including four suicide bombers, were neutralized in a swift and effective response by security personnel.