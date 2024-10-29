Dacoits in ‘police uniform’ rob foreigners in Karachi

KARACHI: Foreigners from Poland were robbed at gunpoint by men dressed in police uniforms in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) locality, ARY News reported citing police.

The incident occurred two days back in Khayaban-e-Mujahid, where the assailants, reportedly wearing police uniforms, forcibly took over US$1,800 from the foreigners belonging to Poland, the police said.

The law enforcers said that the foreigners were not accompanied by security personnel and did not inform the authorities about their visit.

The police added that the victims’ statements have been recorded, but none have lodged a report.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the recent robbery incident involving foreigners in Karachi.

He summoned a report from the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Odho. The chief minister strongly condemned the looting and violence against tourists, calling it a ‘demoralising incident’ that damages the country’s reputation.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that the safety of foreign visitors is crucial for promoting a positive image of Pakistan. He directed Additional IG Karachi to submit a report and ensure the arrest and strict punishment of the culprits.

Read More: Thieves dressed in police uniform robs house in Lahore

Earlier, the Karachi police arrested two accused criminals from Surjani Town, who reportedly robbed people in the guise of police officials in the metropolis.

As per Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the arrested individuals allegedly belonged to a six-member robber gang, that robbed the people in the guise of police officers late at night.

During the investigation, the arrested individuals, identified as Arbaz and Junaid, confessed to being involved in robbing several houses in the metropolis.

The accused used to enter the houses at 4 am late in the night, tied up the family members, and left after looting the valuables from the house.

During the raid the police arrested the two suspects, leading to the recovery of a pistol, mobile phone, jewelry, stolen LCD, DVR, cash, and other valuables from their possession.

The SSP further stated that a total of nine cases have been registered against the arrested criminals in Surjani town police station.