Dacoits kill man outside his home in Karachi

KARACHI: Dacoits kill a 26-year-old man outside his home in Karachi, he was the only brother of six sisters, ARY News reported.

As per details, the dacoits killed the man in Qaidabad after snatching his mobile and cash at door steps.

The family of the 26-year-old victim said that the deceased used to work in a private company and he left behind two minor children, old parents, and six sisters.

They said that he did not resist the mugger even then they killed him in front of his minor son. The victim’s family warned of a protest if the dacoits are not arrested.

However, the police officials claimed the dacoit gang has been identified with the help of Eyewitnesses and CCTV footage.

Earlier, a citizen was killed and two others sustained injuries after dacoits opened firing in Karachi’s Hasan Brohi Goth area.

An injured citizen namely Riaz Ahmed told the media that two dacoits on a motorbike snatched the mobile phone from him after which he yelled to stop them. The dacoits indiscriminately opened fire when the locals started surrounding them.

A truck driver, identified as Abul Hassan, died on the spot in the firing while the other two citizens sustained bullet injuries. The rescue workers shifted the body and injured citizens to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Following the incident, a police team surrounded the dacoits. One of the dacoits got killed in the shootout while his accomplice was arrested in injured condition, claimed police.