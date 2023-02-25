One killed, two injured after dacoits open fire in Karachi

KARACHI: A citizen was killed and two others sustained injuries after dacoits indiscriminately opened fire in Karachi’s Hassan Brohi Goth area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

An injured citizen namely Riaz Ahmed told the media that two dacoits on a motorbike snatched the mobile phone from him after which he yelled to stop them. The dacoits indiscriminately opened fire when the locals started surrounding them.

A truck driver, identified as Abul Hassan, died on the spot in the firing while the other two citizens sustained bullet injuries. The rescue workers shifted the body and injured citizens to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Following the incident, a police team surrounded the dacoits. One of the dacoits got killed in the shootout while his accomplice was arrested in injured condition, claimed police.

On Wednesday, muggers injured two women for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar area. the mother-daughter duo was travelling in the car when the accused robbers on a motorcycle tried to snatch their mobile phones.

One of the women resisted and threw the mobile phone on the road over which the culprit opened fire.

The injured women were shifted to the nearby hospital for medical assistance. The police assured the victim of arresting the culprits soon.

