Dairy farmers announce increase in milk price

KARACHI: Dairy farmers have announced an increase of Rs10 per litre in milk price in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

They increased the price unilaterally without the consent of the government. The hike was announced despite the fact that Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has constituted a body to fix the price of milk in the city.

Dairy farmers also backtracked on their commitment to keep milk price unchanged until the committee completes its task.

The committee was tasked to assess the production cost of milk, including the animal, management, transportation and feeding beside determining the per litre estimated cost of milk at farm, middlemen and retailer levels. It is to furnish a report in a week.

Last month, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had directed the Karachi commissioner and other officials to furnish reports on steps taken to control rising milk prices in the port city.

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and the commissioner office submitted their written comments in the court. Assistant Commissioner Ijaz Rind informed that a meeting of all stakeholders have taken place, assuring that milk prices would be fixed soon.

