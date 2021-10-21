SHC seeks report on steps taken to control milk price

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the Karachi commissioner and other officials to furnish reports on steps taken to control rising milk prices in the port city.

A two-judge bench of the high court was hearing a case on milk prices.

Also Read: Milk price to go up by Rs45 per liter this week, says Shakir Gujjar

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and the commissioner office submitted their written comments in the court. Assistant Commissioner Ijaz Rind informed that a meeting of all stakeholders have taken place, assuring that milk prices would be fixed soon.

The SFA in its comments said steps are being taken to ensure the quality of milk being sold in the metropolis.

Also Read: Dairy farmers plead revision in milk price to Rs155 per liter

The court directed the commissioner and others to submit fresh reports explaining what steps they have taken to control rising milk prices.

The bench directed the petitioners to file a rejoinder to the written comments submitted by the officials. The case was adjourned until December 9.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!