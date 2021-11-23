Dairy farmers threaten to jack up milk prices up to Rs178.60/litre

KARACHI: Per litre milk to cost Rs178.60 to the consumers in Karachi and Hyderabad, announced dairy farmers association on Tuesday.

As per details, the price of milk has been fixed for Karachi and Hyderabad and the official announcement will be made along with the declaration of the dairy farmers’ association, said Sindh Livestock department.

Furthermore, the department has fixed the per litre cost of production for milk at Rs133 for Karachi and Rs127 for the consumers in Hyderabad. The announcement for the increase in the price will be made in a few days.

On the other hand, the dairy and the cattle farmers association has announced that the new price of milk will be Rs178.60 per litre with a profit of Rs26.60 per litre, Rs19 fare charges per litre. The profit of wholesellers and retailers will also be included in the price of Rs178.60 per litre, the association added.

Warnining the commissoiner Karachi, the dairy farmers association said that they will jackup the price from November 24, if the city adminstration fails to release the notification.

Sources said that the Livestock department has prepared milk production cost for dairy farmers without public representation, consumer rights have been completely ignored in the production cost.

It may be recalled that dairy farmers are selling milk at Rs 140 per litre instead of Rs 94 per litre against court orders.

