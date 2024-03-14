Dairy farmers warn shortage of milk in Karachi

KARACHI: The Dairy Farm Association demanded from administration to increase fresh milk prices to Rs 230 per litre, warning shortage of dairy products in the city, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the Dairy Farm Association maintained that the price of milk at the farm level is fixed at Rs 180 per kg, adding that the industry is suffering with current prices.

The association demanded the Commissioner Karachi fix milk price at Rs 230 per kg.

Earlier, the city administration set the retail price of fresh milk at Rs200 per liter but milk vendors continued to sell the product at the unofficial rate of Rs220-230 per litre.

In November last year, the Karachi Dairy Farmers Association announced to hike in milk prices in the province.

As per details, the Dairy Farmers Association increased the prices of milk saying that selling milk at the price fixed by Commissioner Karachi is not possible.

The association stated that the price of fodder remains uncontrolled meanwhile the commissioner Karachi said the production price is Rs 195 however the price was finalised at Rs 180.