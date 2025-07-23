Dakota and Elle Fanning set to star in their first movie together

Real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are set to star in their first-ever movie together, based on Kristin Hannah’s best-selling novel ‘The Nightingale’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by foreign media, Hollywood starlets Dakota, 31, and Elle Fanning, 27, have been cast together for the first time to play on-screen sisters in the upcoming movie, adapted from American author Kristin Hannah’s best-selling novel, titled ‘The Nightingale’ (2015).

“For the first time ever, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are set to star in a film together, in the adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s global book phenomenon The Nightingale,” read the announcement caption on social site Instagram.

According to the details, English filmmaker Michael Morris, of ‘Better Call Saul’ fame, is on board to helm the direction, with the movie scheduled to hit theatres on February 12, 2027.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Nightingale (@nightingalemovie)

“The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together,” the Fanning sisters said in a statement. “We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera.”

“For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another, and then this gem appeared,” they added.

Notably, ‘The Nightingale’ follows two sisters, Vianne Mauriac and Isabelle Rossignol, who lived in France on the eve of World War II, and their struggle to survive the German occupation of the country, after being estranged from each other and their father.

Also Read: Elle Fanning joins ‘Hunger Games’ prequel as Effie Trinket