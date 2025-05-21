Elle Fanning joins ‘Hunger Games’ prequel as Effie Trinket

Hollywood actor Elle Fanning has been cast as Effie Trinket in the upcoming ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.’

The Emmy nominee is set to join other cast members, including Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, and Maya Hawke as Wiress, among others.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. will portray Beetee, Lili Taylor as Mags, Ben Wang as Wyatt and veteran Hollywood actor Ralph Fiennes has been cast as President Snow.

Elle Fanning will play Effie, portrayed by Elizabeth Banks in the original four ‘Hunger Games’ films.

On the work front, the Hollywood actor recently featured in the Oscar-nominated film ‘A Complete Unknown.’

Her upcoming project is ‘Sentimental Value,’ which is set for a premiere in Cannes this week.

“From the moment Suzanne released the book, one question echoed from fans around the world: Who will play Effie? Elizabeth Banks made her iconic — so who could honour that legacy while bringing us back to Effie’s early, most formative days? For us, there was only one answer. Elle Fanning’s career has been transcendent,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman.

It is to be noted here that ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ is scheduled for release on November 20, 2026.

The film is based on Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ which returns to Panem, set 24 years before the original ‘Hunger Games’ and beginning on the day of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games—also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The novel sold 1.5 million copies in its first week across the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including 1.2 million in the US.