Ralph Fiennes takes on iconic villain role in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

Ralph Fiennes has officially joined The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping to play the powerful and feared President Snow.

The British actor, known for his intense roles, will step into the shoes of the villain previously portrayed by Donald Sutherland.

Ralph Fiennes, who recently landed his third Oscar nomination for Conclave, will play the younger version of Snow in this new film.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel to the original series and is based on the latest novel by Suzanne Collins.

Set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen enters the arena, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping begins with the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also called the Second Quarter Quell.

The story follows a 16-year-old Haymitch, played by Joseph Zada, as he faces the brutal arena where 48 children must fight to survive.

Producer Nina Jacobson said, “We wanted to honour Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation’s greatest actors play President Snow. Working with Ralph Fiennes has been on my bucket list since his unforgettable performance in Schindler’s List.”

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will also star Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, and Ben Wang.

The film is directed by franchise veteran Francis Lawrence and will be released on 20 November 2026.

This is a major role for Ralph Fiennes, adding another complex character to his career. Fiennes is represented by top agencies in both the US and UK and has more exciting roles on the way, including 28 Years Later and The Choral.

Ralph Fiennes brings a strong presence to every role, and his portrayal of President Snow in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is sure to be one of the highlights of the film. Fans can expect a chilling and memorable performance.