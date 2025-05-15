‘Hunger Games’ prequel ropes in Lili Taylor as Mags

Hollywood actor Lili Taylor has joined the cast of the highly anticipated film ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.’

Directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay by Billy Ray, the film will hit theatres on November 20, 2026.

The cast of the film, based on Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novel, includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee.

Lili Taylor will play Mags, a former Hunger Games victor and mentor from District 12.

The character was originally portrayed by Hollywood actor Lynn Cohen in ‘Catching Fire.’

On the work front, the three-time Emmy nominee currently stars in Amazon’s mystery drama ‘Outer Range.’

Before her role in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,’ Lili Taylor will also appear in the second season of Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ and Netflix’s ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen.’

Published on March 18, ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ novel returns to Panem, set 24 years before the original ‘Hunger Games’ and beginning on the day of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games—also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The novel sold 1.5 million copies in its first week across the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including 1.2 million in the US—double the first-week sales of ‘The Ballad of Songbirds’ and ‘Snakes’ and triple that of ‘Mockingjay.’

The franchise’s five films have collectively earned over $3.3 billion worldwide.