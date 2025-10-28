Dakota Johnson candidly discusses her lifelong dream

Renowned Hollywood star Dakota Johnson has candidly discussed her lifelong goal, which is yet to be completed.

The actress got worldwide popularity after playing Anastasia Steele, the main lead in the record-breaking Fifty Shades trilogy.

“Being a mother is the pinnacle for me. It’s the thing I can’t wait for most in my life,” the actress said while speaking to The Times.

Regarding this, the 36-year-old Dakota Johnson said she couldn’t remember a time when she didn’t desire kids. She felt a deep desire within her.

However, the Crazy in Alabama diva recently revealed elsewhere that she tried Raya, an exclusive dating platform, but the application did not give her a good experience.

Continuing, she stated, “Every man is like, ‘Must love mountain biking and want to go on a hike and want to be really adventurous and outdoorsy; must love dogs and want to go to the summit of Everest.'”

“I’m like, no, I don’t want to do any of that, and if I do, I’ll do it when I want to,” the For Ellen star added. “The way I prefer to meet someone is through a friend because that way they’re ‘most likely not a freak,'” she further added.

It should be noted that the Hollywood diva is reportedly in a relationship with Chris Martin, an English singer.

In addition, in a shocking major development, Martin and Johnson, following eight years of dating, decided to part ways in June 2025.

The actress was in a relationship with English singer Chris Martin. The duo started dating in October 2017 and later got engaged.

Currently, the superstar Dakota Johnson is preparing for her directorial debut with the forthcoming project A Tree is Blue.