Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin part ways for ‘final’ time: report

Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson and singer Chris Martin have reportedly ended their relationship after eight years.

Quoting sources close to the couple, PEOPLE reported that the two have effectively broken up for the ‘final time.’

“It feels final this time,” the publication reported a source as saying.

The report comes after months of speculation about their on-off relationship, which began in 2017.

Last year in March, reports emerged that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin had been engaged for years.

However, rumours of tensions in their relationship began in August 2024.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Hollywood actor dismissed the rumours, saying that the couple was “happily together.”

“Sure, they’ve had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can,” PEOPLE quoted a source as saying.

It is worth noting here that Chris Martin was previously married to Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow and the two share two children, Apple and Moses..

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson is set to feature in ‘Materialists’ opposite actors Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

During a promotion event for the film, the Hollywood actor shared her take on relationships.

“For a long time we’ve all been so quick to judge relationships or how they should happen, how they should exist in the world. When people should get married. Divorce is bad. All these things that actually, if you think about it, why is divorce bad?” she said.