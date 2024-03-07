Dakota Johnson is engaged to Chris Martin: Reports

After over six years of dating, Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson and English musician Chris Martin have reportedly gotten engaged, with the blessings of the latter’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Congratulations are in order for lovebirds, Dakota Johnson, 34, and Chris Martin, 47, who have taken the next step in their years-long relationship, reportedly with the blessings of musician’s ex-wife, actor Gwyneth Paltrow and their two children.

Reportedly, the co-founder of the rock band Coldplay asked the ‘Madame Web’ star for her hand in marriage and she said ‘a huge yes’.

Quoting a source close to the couple, a foreign-based tabloid reported, “The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles.”

“They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable. [However,] they are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official,” added the insider.

Pertinent to note here that the engagement news followed Johnson’s recent interview, where she confessed to love being a stepmother to Martin’s kids, Apple and Moses, with Paltrow and noted, “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.”

Notably, Johnson and Martin began dating in 2017, a couple of years after the singer ‘consciously uncoupled’ from Paltrow. They made their first joint public appearance at a fashion event in January 2018.

