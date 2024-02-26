Is Jennifer Aniston engaged?

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston sparked engagement speculations with her latest outing at the recently-held SAG Awards on Saturday.

Rumour has it that the ‘Friends’ alum, Jennifer Aniston, 55, has got engaged once again, as she flaunted a huge diamond ring on her finger while walking the red carpet of the prestigious SAG (Screen Actors’ Guild) Awards, over the weekend.

While her sparkling silver gown was more than enough to dazzle the red carpet and get her all the attention, it was only the huge rock on her finger, the hawk-eyed netizens could fix their eyes on when she posed for pictures and selfies, and even when she handed over the Lifetime Achievement Award to Barbra Streisand, with Bradley Cooper.

Aniston has yet to address the speculations.

It is pertinent to note here that Aniston had been married twice previously, to Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt, and actor-director Justin Theroux.

She married Pitt in 2000, and they were together for five years, before announcing separation in January 2005. She was then linked with actor Vince Vaughn and singer John Mayer for a brief time, before finding love in Theroux. They were married from 2015 to 2018.

