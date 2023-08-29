29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Advertisement -

Jennifer Aniston reveals HIDDEN passion beyond acting

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston reveals her hidden passion which would have been her profession if she wasn’t a great actor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Jennifer Aniston has a hidden talent for designing homes, and given a choice if she wasn’t acting, the ‘Friends’ star would have been an interior designer, she disclosed.

Aniston, who also renovated her $21 million Bel Air mansion with ex-husband Justin Theroux, said in a conversation with an American newspaper that she has a knack for designing needs of homes and in general enjoys the whole process of creating spaces and seeing them come together.

When asked for an alternate profession if she was not an actor, Aniston replied in a flash, “Interior design.”

She shared, “I love putting homes together and creating spaces. I can walk into a house and see what it needs. And it’s a fun process. Some people dread it. It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process.”

Speaking about her architectural style, the diva had earlier described that ‘sexy is important, but comfort is essential’ for her when it comes to home. As seen in the glimpses shared from time to time, Aniston’s home features a black-and-white colour scheme with fine art and midcentury furniture.

Jennifer Aniston was replaced in ‘Friends’?

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.