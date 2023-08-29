Jennifer Aniston reveals HIDDEN passion beyond acting

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston reveals her hidden passion which would have been her profession if she wasn’t a great actor.

Jennifer Aniston has a hidden talent for designing homes, and given a choice if she wasn’t acting, the ‘Friends’ star would have been an interior designer, she disclosed.

Aniston, who also renovated her $21 million Bel Air mansion with ex-husband Justin Theroux, said in a conversation with an American newspaper that she has a knack for designing needs of homes and in general enjoys the whole process of creating spaces and seeing them come together.

When asked for an alternate profession if she was not an actor, Aniston replied in a flash, “Interior design.”

She shared, “I love putting homes together and creating spaces. I can walk into a house and see what it needs. And it’s a fun process. Some people dread it. It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process.”

Speaking about her architectural style, the diva had earlier described that ‘sexy is important, but comfort is essential’ for her when it comes to home. As seen in the glimpses shared from time to time, Aniston’s home features a black-and-white colour scheme with fine art and midcentury furniture.

