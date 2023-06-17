Jennifer Aniston was replaced in ‘Friends’?

‘Friends‘ was one of the most successful sitcoms on American television. It catapulted the careers of actors Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox Arquette, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston to new heights.

Their superb portrayal of Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Ross Geller, Joey Tribbiani and Rachel Greene made the characters iconic and memorable.

However, there have been plot and casting goofs on many occasions throughout the ten seasons.

A fan discovered that Jennifer Aniston got replaced by a different actor twice in the show. The swaps happened in the fourth and 15th episodes of the ninth season titled ‘The One With the Sharks‘ and ‘The One With the Mugging‘.

In the fourth episode, Monica and Rachel sat together at a table. A different actor – in different clothes with a distinct hairstyle – was next to Courtney Cox.

The swap also happened again after 11 episodes. Rachel and Joey enter Monica’s apartment. A different actor was standing in place of Jennifer Aniston. Her replacement made fans wonder if Jennifer Aniston was getting substituted with another star.

The casting blunders went unnoticed for decades.

‘Friends’ followed the lives of six reckless adults living in Manhattan, New York as they indulged in adventures which made their lives both troublesome and happening.

The 10-season show was hailed by audiences and critics. It won numerous awards and made its actors one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world.