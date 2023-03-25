Jennifer Aniston talks up chances of second ‘Friends’ reunion

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston said there are chances of another ‘Friends‘ reunion.

The 54-year-old actress, who played Rachel Greene, talked about the show and its possible second reunion while promoting her upcoming Netflix flick ‘Murder Mystery 2‘.

She said the Friends reunion in 2021 was her and the critically acclaimed show’s co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer’s “swan song”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Green / Fan page (@rachelgreenxofriends)

“I don’t think so,” she said. “I think that was it, I think that was the swansong. But you do never know.”

Moreover, the Hollywood star said she can never distance herself from her show’s character Rachel Green. She said, “I always love Rachel and go back to Rachel. I can’t escape her, actually.”

Jennifer Aniston went on to say that she does not have plans to tackle the character.

“I feel like I have done them all; wrap them up and put them in a neat pile and put them away,” she said.

