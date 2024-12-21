Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett join Anne Hathaway’s ‘Verity’

Hollywood starlet Dakota Johnson and seasoned actor Josh Hartnett are on board to add more star power to Anne Hathaway-led big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel ‘Verity’.

Via an Instagram post on Friday evening, Amazon MGM Studios announced that Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett have joined the star cast of the upcoming book-to-screen feature, ‘Verity’, headlined by A-lister Anne Hathaway.

“Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett are set to star in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming feature Verity, based on the #1 New York Times bestseller by Colleen Hoover,” the announcement read. “The two will star alongside previously announced, Anne Hathaway.”

Notably, it was first reported last month that American author Colleen Hoover’s No.1 romance thriller novel ‘Verity’ (2018) has been greenlit for a film adaptation at Amazon MGM Studios, with Hollywood diva Hathaway on board to play the titular Verity Crawford – a famed author, who is unable to finish her thriller novel after being injured in a car accident, and her husband Jeremy cracks a deal with a struggling writer, Lowen, to complete the series, in exchange of a huge sum of money.

As for the crew, Michael Showalter helms the direction of the film, which is based on the final script of Nick Antosca, finalized on the previous screenplay drafts by Hillary Seitz, Angela LaManna, Will Honley and April Maguire.

‘Verity’ was self-published by the author in 2018 and spent months on the bestsellers list, with more than 1 million copies sold last year alone.