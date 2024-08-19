Dakota Johnson addresses Chris Martin split rumours

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson put an end to rumours circulating regarding her split from Coldplay member Chris Martin.

The “Madame Web” actress was spotted in Malibu in Los Angeles flashing her engagement ring days after she was seen on a stroll without her engagement ring in her finger, US media outlets reported.

Rumours began to circulate following her appearance without the ring which has been a permanent fixture on her finger since 2020.

Several media outlets also mentioned her absence from Coldplay’s recent concerts, however, Dakota Johnson seemed to have quashed the reports by flashing her engagement ring.

The Hollywood star was accompanied by friends Jeremy Allen White and Blake Lee in Malibu as she donned an oversized tan coat and jeans.

However, it was the engagement ring on her left hand that grabbed all the attention.

Meanwhile, US media outlets quoted a representative of the actress confirming that the couple is “happily together.”

“They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on,” another source told PEOPLE.

It is pertinent to mention that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were last spotted together in June when she attended Coldplay’s headlining performance in the Glastonbury Festival.

The two began dating in 2017, three years after Chris Martin and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow announced their separation.

While Johnson was first seen wearing the engagement ring in December 2020, they did not confirm their engagement until March 2024.

On the work front, Dakota Johnson’s last appearance was in Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’ earlier this year.

She will next be seen in Celine Song’s romantic comedy “Materialists”, alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.