Dakota Johnson recalls the “worst time of her life”

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson made news for her remarks on the finale of the criticially acclaimed show ‘The Office‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Dakota Johnson played Dunder Mifflin Scranton’s new hire in Episode 25 of Season 9. It was the season finale of the US version of the show.

The actress shared her experience of working in the show on the “Late Night with Seth Meyers”. She jokingly recalled it being the “worst time of her life”.

“I loved that show so much and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day,” she was quoted saying in a CNN report. “I was there for two weeks, and I’m barely in the ******* show.”

She added that the co-stars were upset over the show ending as they were working on it for a decade.

“They were sad and also there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. And I’m coming in like, ‘So excited to be here!’ No one wanted to talk to me,” she recalled.

She added, “I was in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”

On the acting front, Dakota Johnson will be seen in the highly anticipated prequel of the ‘Spider-Man‘ franchise ‘Madame Web‘. She plays Cassandra Webb/Madame Webb who develops the power to see the future.

She teams with three young women bound for powerful destinies when forced to confront revelations about her past. However, they land themselves into a predicament as they have to survive a deadly situation.

Apart from Dakota Johnson, the cast also include Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor as Julia Cornwall / Spider-Woman and Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Johnson (@dakotajohnson)

The S. J. Clarkson-directed project will release on February 14, 2024.

Related – Dakota Johnson is ‘so excited’ for Marvel debut ‘Madame Web’