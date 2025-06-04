Dakota Johnson weighs in on ‘Madame Web’ box office struggles

Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson has broken her silence on the poor box office run of her 2024 superhero movie ‘Madame Web.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

She appeared in the film alongside actors Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Emma Roberts.

The Marvel film, part of Sony Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man’ spinoff universe, centres on Johnson’s character, Cassandra Webb, who develops clairvoyant powers that enable her to glimpse the futures of characters played by Sweeney, O’Connor, and Merced.

While ‘Madame Web’ does not directly tie into Hollywood actor Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ films, the characters featured have strong connections to Peter Parker in various Marvel comic book storylines.

The film received negative reviews from critics and audiences and won the 2025 Razzie Awards for Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay and Worst Actress for Dakota Johnson.

A year after the release of the film, the Hollywood actor is opening up about what went wrong with the Marvel film.

Read more: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin part ways for ‘final’ time: report

“It wasn’t my fault. There’s this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee. Or made by people who don’t have a creative bone in their body. And it’s really hard to make art that way. Or to make something entertaining that way,” she said.

Dakota Johnson added, “And I think unfortunately with Madame Web, it started out as something and turned into something else. And I was just sort of along for the ride at that point. But that happens. Bigger-budget movies fail all the time.”

On the work front, the Hollywood actor will next be seen in ‘Materialists’ opposite actors Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.