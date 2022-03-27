Balle Balle Land: Daler Mehendi buys metaverse property

Veteran Indian singer Daler Mehendi became the first celebrity from India to buy a property in the metaverse which he has named “Balle Balle Land”.

A foreign news agency reported that the veteran singer got the land on India’s first-ever metaverse named PartyNite. A store named “Mehendi store” and a special paintball area will be accessible.

The singer, speaking about the venture, said that approaching Metaverse was a “rewarding experience”.

“I went with an open mind on PartyNite Metaverse and it was a very rewarding experience,” he said as quoted in the report. “Audiences have moved online and I believe it is going to stay. The physical world has its own charm but with Metaverse, sky’s the limit. I really enjoyed performing on PartyNite and I wanted a permanent presence & hence created Balle Balle Land.”

He said that the venture will help in nurturing talent and help the music community of Punjab, Sufi, pop music and Bollywood.

The “Balle Balle Land” will be a platform for him and other artists to perform in concerts.

Daler Mehndi had a massive following in the late nineties and early 2000s for his pop songs, including the hit numbers “Tunak Tunak Tun”, “Bolo Ta Ra Ra” and “Saade Naal Rahoge Toh…”.

