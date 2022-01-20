Thursday, January 20, 2022
#TuJhoom: Daler Mehndi praises Naseebo Lal

Veteran Bollywood singer Daler Mehndi praised his Pakistani counterpart for her beautiful duet Tu Jhoom with Abida Parveen.

The  duet broke the internet when it first aired on YouTube and television channels. It got millions of views. There are countless reaction videos made on it as well.

Naseebo Lal shared a video in which Daler Mehndi spoke highly of her.

The Indian singer said his Pakistan counterpart earned tremendous fame across the world. He added that her tone was beautiful.

Daler Mehndi added that the tone and a beautiful voice means a lot for a musician. He mentioned that “music connects the universe and beautiful singers are its rulers”.

The Indian singer said that musicians are successful because of their fans. He asked music lovers to extend their blessings to the Pakistani artists because of her contribution to the music industry.

Daler Mehndi wished Naseebo Lal the best for her upcoming ventures and continues to please music lovers and fans.

Naseebo Lal, in her reply, thanked him for his kind words and extended her blessings to him.

Tu Jhoom, written by Adnan Dhool and produced by Xulfi, has 9.2 million views on YouTube. It garnered millions of likes and countless shares by the netizens.

