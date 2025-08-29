Dams to be built in consultation with provinces: PM Shehbaz

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced that a comprehensive strategy is being formulated for the construction of dams and improved water management across all four provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He emphasized that the development of water reservoirs will be carried out through consultation and full coordination with the provinces. “Climate change is a reality, and only through effective preparedness can the damage caused by natural disasters be minimized,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister further underlined the importance of unified efforts among the provinces, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the federal government to protect the population from the adverse effects of climate change, calling it a national issue that demands collective action.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, work is already underway under his directives to draft a policy for timely response to climate change impacts and monsoon challenges. The draft policy will be shared with all provincial governments to develop a coordinated approach.

The statement added that once the emergency situation subsides, the Prime Minister will convene a high-level meeting with the Chief Ministers of all four provinces, as well as heads of relevant institutions. The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan will also be invited to participate.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the gesture of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) employees for donating their one-day salary, amounting to Rs20 million, to support flood victims.

The Prime Minister termed the donation a commendable and exemplary act, saying that such initiatives reflect the spirit of solidarity in times of national hardship.

He reaffirmed that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with all flood-affected people across the country and was utilizing all available resources to address their problems.