Damson Idris fuels ‘Black Panther 3’ casting speculations

British actor Damson Idris has further fuelled the speculations as he broke his silence on his rumoured casting in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming ‘Black Panther 3’.

Out and about for the promotion of his hotly anticipated ‘F1 The Movie’, headlined by Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt, actor Damson Idris, who is rumoured to step into Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa in ‘Black Panther 3’, addressed the casting speculations.

While playing a ‘Yes or No’ game during a recent daily show appearance, Idris was asked about the speculation and that if he had already spoken to Marvel regarding the ‘Black Panther 3’ possibility, to which the ‘Snowfall’ actor smiled and cheekily replied, “Yes-no.”

However, when a host further quizzed that this can mean a ‘yes’, the actor rebuffed by saying, “It could mean no [too].”

Upon being pressed further regarding his answer, if approached, Idris asserted that it would be a ‘yes’ from his side.

It is pertinent to mention here that American actor Chadwick Boseman, who appeared as T’Challa in ‘Black Panther’ and the sequel ‘Wakanda Forever’, died of colon cancer-related complications in August 2020, at the age of 43.

