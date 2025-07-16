Dan Rivera’s family reacts to his death during ‘Annabelle’ doll tour

The family of paranormal investigator Dan Rivera released a statement on Wednesday after his death during a tour, featuring the allegedly haunted Annabelle doll.

Reports emerged a day earlier about the sudden death of Rivera, widely known as a ghost hunter in certain quarters of the US.

According to US media outlets, the 54-year-old passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 13.

Rivera was in the Gettysburg leg of the ‘Devils on the Run Tour,’ featuring the allegedly haunted doll Annabelle.

His death was confirmed by the New England Society for Psychic Research, where he was the lead investigator.

According to Hello Magazine, Dan Rivera’s family has shared a statement about his death during the Annabelle doll tour.

“We as a family are in pieces as we share the news that Dan Rivera has passed away unexpectedly. He was the centre of this family and a pillar of love and strength,” the publication cited his family as saying.

They continued, “As a devoted husband, father of four sons, and a staunchly faithful friend, he always had a quiet source of resilience, strength and endless hope. Daniel carried a light and a brave heart everyday through his life and his work.”

According to US media outlets, the paranormal investigator is survived by his wife Sarah and their four children.

While the cause of death remains unclear, dispatch logs on July 13 from Adams County indicated a CPR call for a man whose age matched Dan Rivera’s.