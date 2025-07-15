Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera dies during ‘Annabelle’ doll tour

Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera has died in the middle of the ‘Devils on the Run Tour,’ featuring the allegedly haunted Annabelle doll.

According to US media outlets, the 54-year-old, who was the New England Society for Psychic Research’s lead investigator, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 13.

Rivera was in the Gettysburg leg of the ‘Devils on the Run Tour,’ featuring the allegedly haunted doll Annabelle.

Dan Rivera’s death was confirmed on Tuesday by the New England Society for Psychic Research, with dispatch logs from Adams County indicating a CPR call for a man whose age matched Rivera’s on July 13.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of his death remains unclear.

Dan Rivera was widely known as a ghost hunter and attracted a sizable social media following through his coverage of the chilling lore surrounding Annabelle’s haunted past.

The paranormal investigator was among the few faces of the ‘Devils on the Run Tour,’ which brought the allegedly haunted Annabelle doll across the US.

Before his death, the tour at Gettysburg was reportedly completely sold out, with all of its 1,260 tickets sold out across three days of the weekend beginning Friday.

The ‘Devils on the Run Tour’ has been the talking point in recent months, and the organisers have also received backlash over what they called superstitions regarding Annabelle doll’s alleged storied past.