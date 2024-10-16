Dania Enwer opens up on her abusive first marriage

Popular TV actor and ‘Tamasha’ season 3 contestant, Dania Enwer opened up on her failed marriage with an abusive first husband.

In a new interview on a private news channel, Dania Enwer spoke about her previous marriage and disclosed that her first husband was addicted to drugs, and used to physically and mentally abuse her, due to which she decided to part ways with him.

Speaking about the divorce, she said, “I don’t regret it, but divorce from my first husband was actually difficult. We often tell others to end the relationship if it is not working, but when I was going through it, at that moment I realized how difficult it is to deal with it and the societal pressure.”

“For the longest time, I had to not tell my family about it. But at that point, family support is most important,” she added.

When asked about the reason, the ‘Tamasha’ alum shared, “Initially, I found out about some things but… because the kids were involved, I tried to overlook and resolve the matter with love. However, it started getting worse, as he got onto drugs.”

“It became difficult to endure for kids as well and to survive,” she noted and disclosed that her ex-husband wasn’t earning either, and used to abuse her physically and mentally.

In the end, Enwer shared that she is now married to a good man and both her kids live with her.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was most recently seen in Adnan Siddiqui-hosted reality show ‘Tamasha season 3’, which came to an end last week, with rising actor Malik Aqeel emerging as the winner and Arslan Khan standing in a close second position. Wajeha Khan, Anam Tanveer and Saima Baloch were the other three finalists of the latest season.

Enwer was eliminated from the show in the final round of evictions.